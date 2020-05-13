🎉 Welcome to your new Community! 🎉

To get started, click the Dashboard button in the top-right corner, and then the Community scope. Here are the basic concepts:

Your Community is the workspace where you invite collaborators, design your pages, and write, edit and publish your work. Communities are designed to be flexible, and can host anything from a book or conference to an ongoing journal, blog, collection of books, and much more.

The Dashboard is where you manage your Community. Pubs, Collections, and your Community as a whole have dashboards where you can filter and search, see important information, change settings, and invite collaborators (Community Overview Dashboard).

Pubs are the main type of document to use for your work. Pubs allow you to write with collaborators in real-time and invite others to leave feedback in the form of discussion threads and inline annotations (view, create, and filter your Pubs from the Community Overview Dashboard).

Pages are for static content (like an about page) and displaying your Pubs (like an issue page). You can customize the layout of individual Pages, including what Pubs/Collections to show (Pages tab).

Collections are for organizing your Pubs into groups – for example, a journal issue, book, or blog section – and applying common metadata to them. You can associate a Collection with a Page to display thematic groups like journal issues (view, create, and filter your Collections from the Community Overview Dashboard).

You can add additional Members to your entire Community, or to a single Collection or Pub, and give them permissions ranging from read-only to total control (Members tab).

You can customize your Community Settings with your own colors, images, navigation bar, footer, etc. (Settings tab).

Or - begin by creating a Pub using the Create Pub button in the top-right corner. Pubs give you the opportunity to edit your documents in real-time with others, and are private until you Publish them.